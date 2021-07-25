Wet weather not stopping fun at final day of Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDNES, Fla. – The Rolling Loud music festival entered its third and final day on Sunday.

It’s been a weekend full of great music and massive crowds at Hard Rock Stadium, with afterparty festivities spilling into Miami Beach.

A rainy Sunday didn’t stop the rap and hip hop fans from flocking to Miami Gardens to see some of the biggest names in music.

While the three-day weekend event has been filled with excitement, the big crowds, some of whom are unvaccinated and will likely be maskless, are causing lots of concern now that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Florida.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted a message on social media, urging the concertgoers to be safe and consider getting vaccinated.

To #RollingLoudMiami attendees: Our community is experiencing a dangerous spike in COVID cases. Please help us slow the spread by practicing safe behavior – and if you aren’t vaccinated, you can get the shot at a Rolling Loud vaccine pop-up all weekend.https://t.co/dl7HUm612d — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 24, 2021

Those in attendance Sunday were also expecting some sort of an appearance by Kayne West, but Billboard is reporting he will no longer be performing.

Among those scheduled to take the stage for Day 3 are Post Malone, Gucci Mane, Yung Bleu, Rick Ross and Fetty Wap.

