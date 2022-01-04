‘Can you send an officer? ... I shot somebody,’ accused killer of real estate agent told 911

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The man who shot and killed a real estate agent in Coral Springs in an apparent case of mistaken identity called 911 to report his crime, according to an arrest affidavit.

Coral Springs police say Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, of Boca Raton, told a dispatcher, “Can you send an officer to pick me up? I shot somebody.”

Reese also said during the call that he shot his former landlord in Coral Springs and believed she was dead, according to the report.

It was Dec. 23 when 40-year-old Sara Trost arrived at the residence to show the home at 5730 NW 48th Court to a prospective buyer. The owner of the home told detectives she was on her way there to meet Trost and when she heard about the shooting, she suspected it was Reese because she said he had been upset with his recent eviction. The owner told investigators that she may have been the intended target.

According to police, Reese admitted to the shooting and said that he was upset at his former landlord over an email she sent him the previous day, which he had read the morning of the shooting.

Reese was arrested in Boca Raton on a first-degree murder charge and was ordered to be held in jail without bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses said that at 12:30 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Wrangler parked in front of the NW 48th Court home. Witnesses said a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the SUV and struck the front, driver’s side tire. They watched as the driver opened the door. It was then that a person in the sedan pointed a handgun, shooting the driver of the Jeep multiple times and then the driver of the car took off.

Reese told the 911 dispatcher that the gun used was in a black Ford Fusion in the parking lot where he was calling from, a residence in Boca Raton. Police located the car where they found damage to the passenger side headlight and multiple blood drops on the passenger side of the car.

Roben Cipriani, who lives in the neighborhood where the killing happened, said he was in his home on a work meeting call when he heard the gunfire.

“All of a sudden we heard two gunshots. I turn to my wife and I said, ‘I think that was gunshots,’” he recalled. “I got a little closer to the Jeep and I saw some blood.”

Trost is survived by her daughter, Avery. A memorial fund has been created for Avery by Chabad of Parkland and Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors®.