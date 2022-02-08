Slain man’s family asks public to donate to Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust

The family of a murder victim is asking the public to make donations to the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. They set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect donations in his name.

The murder suspect, Willy Maceo, remained at the Metrowest Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon in Doral, corrections records show. He is being held without bond.

In December, with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sanding by his side, interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales described Maceo as a “suspected serial killer.” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the 25-year-old real estate agent targeted homeless men.

Willy Maceo was accused of murder and attempted murder after he was arrested for trespassing on Dec. 23. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Maceo was the suspect in the Oct. 16 fatal stabbing of Manuel Perez, the Dec. 21 fatal shooting of Jerome “Jerry” Price, and the Dec. 21 shooting of a man who survived, according to Fernandez Rundle.

Price’s brother Terrance Price told Local 10 News on Monday that his 56-year-old brother had suffered from the disease of alcoholism for decades.

“Jerry has family that has always loved and supported him even when it was his choice to choose the life of homelessness,” the grieving man wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect donations for the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

Terrance Price said the last time he saw his brother 'Jerry' Price was in November. He was killed on Dec. 21 in Wynwood, police said.

Terrance Price described Maceo as “a monster” and said Price didn’t deserve to die that way.

Officers arrested Maceo for trespassing on Dec. 23 in Overtown. The evidence in the case includes surveillance video, 9 mm bullet casings, Maceo’s black 2015 Dodge Charger, and his Glock 9mm handgun.

Court records show prosecutors filed a case on Dec. 24 for the Dec. 21st attempted murder in Wynwood. Miami-Dade court records show Maceo appeared in court on Monday and he is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on April 14 and a trial hearing on April 25.

