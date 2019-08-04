Grief of massacres hits home for survivors of Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Had it not been for the 2018 Valentines Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Joaquin Oliver would be celebrating his 19th birthday on Sunday. Instead, his parents are painting a mural in his honor at the city where 20 people were killed in a shooting at a mall and on the morning 9 others were killed in a shooting outside of a bar.

As fate would have it, Joaquin's parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, were in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Saturday when another deranged young man got a hold of a rifle to kill civilians and lived to face prosecution. They were set to paint at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso, Texas, where the community was in mourning.

"This is the second time that I am in a situation where there is a mass shooting close to me," Manuel Oliver said about the dreadful coincidence.

In the last week, there were also mass shootings at a festival in Northern California, a Walmart in Mississippi and early Sunday morning at a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. All of the carnage happened while the student activists from Parkland were getting ready to go back to school.

March for Our Lives activists tweeted Sunday about the weekend shootings in Chicago that left 33 wounded and three people killed saying many communities are not susprised by "perpetual acts of gun violence" after the massacres in Ohio and Texas.

Miami-Dade County had its share of recent shootings -- leaving four people dead and four injured. A black transgender woman and a 21-year-old woman died in southern Miami-Dade and a Jewish man and 16-year-old boy were injured in northern Miami-Dade.

My sincere condolences go out to the families of the victims killed in #daytonohio & praying the injured fully recover. Another senseless & horrific mass shootings of innocent persons as we still ponder & pray for the victims & families of the #elpasotexas massacre. 🙏🙏🙏 — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) August 4, 2019

Lourdes and I are praying for the victims in this weekend’s mass shootings in Texas & Ohio — a horrific reminder that we need sensible gun laws and more public investment in mental health. It is why Miami-Dade joined other counties in FL to challenge a state preemption law. 1of2 — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) August 4, 2019

That state law would punish local governments & hit elected leaders with fines if they pass tougher gun laws that a majority of their citizens want. A Leon Co. judge recently struck down that unconstitutional law but state is appealing this common sense ruling. 2of2 https://t.co/Ric5AUFCXn — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) August 4, 2019

My last 3 tweets were responding to mass killings. This nation needs to come to a middle ground. Hate is hate. Domestic or Foreign terrorists cause same harm. It starts with common sense laws that protect us all. Laws that also give LE greater abilities to address threats. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) August 4, 2019

MSD survivors turned activists, Alfonso Calderon, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Ryan Deitsch, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky and others encouraged their followers on Twitter to get politically involved.

"Remember how you are feeling today come November 2020," Corin wrote. "Do your research on where your State/U.S. Representatives, State/U.S. Senators (if up for re-election) stand on the gun issue. If you don't like it, CHANGE IT."

Hogg urged lawmakers to act and demanded an emergency session.

"The framers did not intend for the Senate to be a graveyard especially in moments like this when our nation is under attack," Hogg wrote.

Wind urged candidates to the Democratic nomination for the presidential election to attend a forum that two gun control organizations announced Thursday, before the last two massacres, to be held in Las Vegas Oct. 2.

"Trump, McConnell, & Pelosi must sit down & actually act against the gun violence epidemic facing America," Deitsch wrote. "Too many people are killed in an instant for any more blood to spill. It’s your turn to serve us."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A memorial to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on the Vegas Strip on Oct. 6, 2017.

Kasky started tweeting on Friday. He urged voters to "vote for a president who will do something about this. The war at home needs to end." On Saturday morning, he thought about the reaction to the Christchurch mosque shootings in March.

"New Zealand fixed it in hours," Kasky wrote. "We would be an international joke, but jokes are supposed to be funny. And people are getting slaughtered."

Sofie Whitney wrote she was heartbroken.

"Again and again, communities all over the country have to grieve unthinkable losses," Whitney wrote. "I'm sorry."

Delaney Tarr, an MSD activist, tweeted on Sunday: "I want to scream and I want to cry but nothing comes out. I want to tweet the perfect words but none will come. I want to change the world but I'm just not fast enough. God, [expletive]. We live in a hellscape."

Calderon shared information on Twitter about the March For Our Lives' #MarchOnNRA event Sunday.

Emma Gonzalez, an MSD activist, shared a link to a GoFundMe account to benefit Change The Ref, the organization Joaquin's parents founded to "raise awareness through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the NRA." She did so in honor of Joaquin's 19th birthday.

Joaquin's parents have been lobbying for more strict gun laws in the United States. He said before the shooting his son cared deeply about anti-gun laws and about the crisis in Venezuela. As Venezuelan-American migrants, they were in Juarez to meet with Venezuelan refugees who are struggling in the U.S. border with Mexico.

Since his son died, Oliver has created 29 murals, including one in Wynwood that was recently vandalized and restored. He is working on his 30th mural with his son's birthday in mind.

LOCAL ACTIVISM

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.