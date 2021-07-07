Comfort dogs from several states arrive in South Florida to help Surfside rescue workers

Comfort dogs arrive in South Florida to help first responders in Surfside

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – First responders in Surfside are getting some four-legged support.

Nine comfort dogs from several states have been brought to South Florida to help with mental health.

The golden retrievers are similar to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s therapy dogs that are already on site.

They have the same important job: to help rescuers cope with the extreme emotional toll of the collapse.

“These dogs are here for you,” said Bonnie Fear with the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry. “A lot of times they come up, they’ll fall to their knees, they’ll start crying or they’ll smile. We try not to say anything, we let the dog be the bridge for those people to grieve the loss, whatever they’re feeling.”

The comfort dogs are staying at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Miami, waiting to be called to the site in Surfside.