Parkland school shooting: Jurors to issue verdicts on each of 17 counts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – These are the 17 counts that Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read to the jury on Wednesday before deliberations began.
Count 1: Luke Hoyer
Count 2: Martin Duque
Count 3: Gina Montalto
Count 4: Alex Schachter
Count 5: Alaina Petty
Count 6: Alyssa Alhadeff
Count 7: Nicholas Dworet
Count 8: Helena Ramsay
Count 9: Christopher Hixon
Count 10: Carmen Schentrup
Count 11: Aaron Feis
Count 12: Scott Beigel
Count 13: Meadow Pollack
Count 14: Cara Loughran
Count 15: Joaquin Oliver
Count 16: Jaime Guttenberg
Count 17: Peter Wang
Interactive graphic