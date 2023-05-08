Photos and videos: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, help royals to continue coronation celebrations

LONDON – The British continued coronation celebrations on Monday during a day of volunteering after a busy weekend of events that included celebrities from the United States.
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie contributed to a gleaming event on Sunday night at Windsor Castle to honor King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
About 20,000 attended a concert at the castle’s east terrace on Sunday with Perry performing “Roar” and Richie performing “All Night Long.” Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog joined in the fun.
There was a video of Tom Cruise saying, “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”
Hugh Bonneville was the host of the concert that also included Andrea Bocelli, the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, and the British band Take That.
“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” Prince William said during the concert that his brother Prince Harry did not attend after rushing back to California on Saturday when his son was also celebrating his 4th birthday.
Earlier Sunday, Prince William greeted concertgoers waiting outside of the castle. U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attended a Sunday lunch hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Not everyone in London was celebrating. The Metropolitan Police announced officers had detained 64 religiously aggravated public order offenses, drug possession, and other offenses allegedly related to protests.
The British monarchy entered a new age on Saturday.
For the first time in the history of the United Kingdom, people from around the globe were able to watch the intricacies of a royal coronation from their cellphones.
“It was a super fantastic and sensitive event. It was so emotional for us,” said Katie Spiegel, who traveled from Italy to London to be part of history.
Cameras in London followed King Charles III’severy moveafter heleft Buckingham Palace for a procession to Westminster Abbey on a rainy and cloudy day. Olakulle Aribisala held onto an umbrella. After traveling to London from Nigeria, he didn’t mind the rain.
“I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to watch this,” Aribisala said.
At 73, he ascended in September when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 — after her unprecedented seven decades on the throne. The 40th sovereign to be enthroned in the abbey turned 74 in November.
Members of the royal family and supporters from around the world — including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden — waited at Westminster Abbey for their arrival.
“It’s a big experience for us because we are part of the commonwealth countries,” said Elvis Mbwoge, who traveled to London from the Central African country of Cameron.
Once the king was at the abbey’s altar, a boy approached him. The king then repeated a vow in front of the boy and his more than 2,000 guests: “I come not to be served, but to serve.”
During the ceremony, which included bejeweled relics and symbolism that goes back centuries, there was a new commitment to inclusiveness.
A Black gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia.” Black women born in the Caribbean, including Rev. Rose Josephine Hudson-Wilkin, had ceremonial roles. The king promised to serve with “justice and mercy,” and later after the sound of trumpets, the crowd followed the rousing cheer of “God Save the King!”
At the abbey, before and after the ceremony, the queen walked in and walked out behind the king and the clergy, as part of an unlikely journey to the throne.
Once the ritual was completed, the king and queen emerged from the abbey to the sound of the bells that have historically announced when a king or queen has been crowned.
“It’s history and the fact that I got to be here, live for the occasion, I’ll never forget it,” said Natalie Morgan, who is from the United States.
Amid high security, thousands of troops, who had practiced for months, marched during the biggest parade in London since 1953.
The royal family traveled down a path that was surrounded by witnesses who had traveled far and wide — some of whom had camped out for days — with a resolve to witness the parade even if it rained.
The reign of King Charles IIII comes amid the Russian war in Ukraine, friction with China, rising inflation, an energy crisis, and the consequences of Brexit.
The king, a symbolic head of state, represents the continuity of British royal tradition — but without the executive or political power. He inherits The Crown Estate, which includes a lucrative real-estate portfolio, yet his palace staff had yet to announce the cost of the lavish ceremonial transfer.
The expense comes amid the United Kingdom’s weakening support of the monarchy as an institution that has evolved to operate as an independent charity.
It’s a rising feeling that Prince Harry, 38, known as a royal rebel, has come to embody. Isabel Lang, who is a royal supporter, said the cold, the rain, and the journey were all worth it.
“I get quite teary. You see it. You are born here. You are raised with the monarchy. It’s intrinsic. It makes you very proud,” Lang said, adding, “Not matter how bad times may be, it really makes you feel that you are part of something bigger — a nation. It’s wonderful.”
TUMULTUOUS LOVE STORY
Camilla Parker Bowles’s journey to the crown was messy.
Camilla Shand met Prince Charles as a single woman. She wed Andrew Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973, and attended the then prince’s wedding to Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
She divorced Andrew in 1995, as the public learned that she and Prince Charles had a long-time affair that had pained the Princess of Wales.
After more than 11 years of marriage and two sons, the prince and the princess got divorced on Aug. 28, 1996.
Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, in Paris, after a car crash. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 12 and 15 years old.
Prince Charles’s second wedding was on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall. His second wife then became the Duchess of Cornwall.
It was Queen Elizabeth II’s wish that Camilla become queen consort.
On Saturday, she watched her husband go from heir to monarch. She wore an ivory silk gown by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield that was embroidered in gold and silver. She also wore Queen Victoria’s earrings and necklace with 25 large diamonds
At the conclusion of the ceremony, she left the abbey wearing Queen Mary’s crown — except it didn’t have the Kohinoor diamond, which has a murky past that critics have come to associate with a colonial legacy of looting.
While placing both hands on an Authorized King James Bible, the king said, “I Charles do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant” and will “secure the Protestant succession to the throne.”
THE CROWNS
The king’s 2 crowns
St. Edward’s Crown: The solid gold crown weighs 4.6 pounds. It’s a replica of the original 1649 crown.
It features four rubies, 11 emeralds, 17 sapphires, 2,868 diamonds, tourmalines, amethysts, aquamarines, zircons, garnet, spinel topazes, and peridot.
It has a cross, decorated by crisscrossed arches, and a purple velvet cap. It was made for the 1661 coronation. King Charles III will never wear it again in public.
Imperial State Crown
The king wore a much lighter crown to return to the palace that features the Cullinan II, a 317.4 carats gem.
Her crown: The queen wore Queen Mary’s silver and gold crown without the Koh-i-Noor diamond that came from a mine in India thousands of years ago.
After Persian ruler Nader Shah stole it during his 1739 invasion, historians believe it returned to India in 1813 after Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh recovered it from the Afghan Durrani dynasty.
The historical record includes a document that Singh’s 10-year-old descendant Duleep Singh signed in 1849 to give away the diamond to the British.
There is also a record of Queen Victoria wearing it as a brooch and displaying it publicly in 1851 and of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother having it placed on the crown in 1937. The claims on the diamond have ranged from the Taliban in Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.
MONARCH’S RELICS
The Sovereign Orb: A cross mounted on a globe decorated with emeralds, rubies, sapphires, rose-cut diamonds, and pearls symbolizes the Christian world.
The Spoon: The Archbishop of Canterbury poured the holy oil from Jerusalem into the 10.5-inch relic before anointing the king.
The Chair: The 6 feet 9 inches tall oak chair encloses the Stone of Scone, a slab of sandstone from Scotland.
MUSIC
During the service: The program for the king’s coronation ceremony included both older music and new compositions. Read more >
NEXT HEIR TO THE THRONE
At 40, William, Prince of Wales, arrived with Catherine “Kate” Middleton, the Princess of Wales and future queen.
During the ceremony, the 40-year-old prince pledged his loyalty and allegiance to the king.
THE ROYAL FAMILY GUESTS
The Princess of Wales has become a British fashion icon.
For the coronation, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress made out of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion. The embroidery featured the emblems of the rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock. She also wore Princess Diana’s pearl and diamond earrings.
Nine-year-old Prince George of Wales served as a Page of Honor.
Prince George’s 5-year-old brother Prince Louis also attended the service and participated in the parade.
Prince George’s 8-year-old sister Prince Charlotte also witnessed both the ceremony and the parade. She and her mother wore matching headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen that were made of silver bullion, crystal, and silver threadwork.
Not all of the members of the royal family enjoyed the popular embrace of everyone in the audience.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be in attendance. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed he had victimized her too.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,stepped away from his official duties in 2020, but he arrived in London on Friday and will be attending.
Prince Harry revealed there was a royal family rift in “Spare,” his memoir published in January, after a Netflix documentary last year and an Oprah interview in 2021.
The king’s daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two grandchildren Prince Archie, who will be celebrating his 4th birthday, and Princess Lilibet will not be in attendance.
GUESTS
Over 2,800 guests were at the abbey during the service including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Rishi Sunak, the first Hindu to who serves as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party, delivered a statement during the service. He arrived Akshata Narayan Murty, an Indian heiress and venture capitalist who wed him in 2009.
First Lady Jill Biden, 71, represented the United States on Saturday, and not President Joe Biden, who is abiding by the tradition that U.S. presidents shun coronations.
First Lady Biden was with her 24-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, will carry the Sword of State.
There were eight former and current British prime ministers and a list of judges who decided to stick with tradition and wear wigs.
The English celebrities included Judi Dench and Emma Thompson.
The celebrities representing the U.S. were Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will be performing during a concert Sunday.
Petty Officer Amy Taylor will carry the Sword of Offering
Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will be The King’s Champion
PROCESSION TO THE PALACE
The king and queen rode back to the palace in the Gold State Coach, which was built out of wood in 1762 under the reign of King George III.
PALACE BALCONY
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family made a public appearance in front of a cheering crowd.
Prince George, his parents, and his siblings stood by the king and queen. Prince Harry was absent.
FLYOVER
Five formations of military helicopters flew over despite the rain.
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, followed with a short display of a trail of blue, white, and red smoke.
SECURITY
More than 9,000 police officers are expected to patrol London on coronation day, along with 2,500 law specialist members of law enforcement, including marine police. Read more >
PROTEST: Authorities expect more than 1,500 protesters to meet at Trafalgar Square. Read more >
Anti-monarchy organizations reported on social media that some of their members had been arrested during protests in London.
THE BIG HELP OUT
The three-day coronation weekend, which started on Saturday, includes a national Coronation Big Lunch and other celebrations on Sunday and volunteering on Monday.
Windsor Castle will host a concert on Sunday night that only the local BBC will be airing. There will also be different light shows and displays across the country.
On Monday, the royal family is encouraging The Big Help Out, a day of volunteering and small community events.