Accuser again takes stand in trial of Miami Beach police officer

Cross-examination continued in the trial of a Miami Beach police officer accused of beating a suspect.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dalonta Crudup took the witness stand Monday for day three of the trial of Kevin Perez, the Miami Beach police officer accused of third-degree felony battery for his alleged actions during Crudup’s arrest nearly two years ago.

Jurors also heard from the doctor who treated Crudup and the Miami Beach police internal affairs investigator who looked into the case.

Prosecutors say Crudup initially encountered police on the street, when officers requested several vehicles be removed. He then allegedly drove away on a scooter, away from officers.

He then ran into the Royal Palm Hotel. In the elevator, video shows a lieutenant stopping him at gunpoint.

It’s after Crudup was on the ground and cuffed, when Perez allegedly kicked him, hit him and later slammed him to the ground.

“A police officer never told me to move anything,” Crudup testified Monday.

Defense attorneys tried to cast doubt on the idea that Crudup was slammed.

“You didn’t complain you were in pain did you?” defense attorney Robert Buschel asked.

“No,” Crudup replied.

A Miami Beach police officer testified that Crudup struck him with the scooter as he tried to flee.

“When I placed the bike, he just crashed into me, without stopping or attempting to render aid,” Officer Christopher Garrido said.

The jurors also heard from two Miami Beach police officers who were present during the incident. Testimony was set to continue through about 7 p.m.

