THE LATEST: Severe thunderstorm warning expires in northern Miami-Dade County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Miami-Dade County until 5:15 p.m., but since let it expire.

Local 10 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis was watching the storm that was heading towards Broward County and keeping an eye on the possibility of more rain headed for the areas that have been getting soaked for the past few days. “But we’re not expecting a replay of Wednesday. Today won’t be as bad as yesterday,” she said.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain over the past few days will contribute to residual flooding in some locations around the Fort Lauderdale area and the additional heavy rain Friday may result in more flooding, according to NWS.

Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Any storm will have the potential for locally heavy rain which could lead to additional flooding concerns.

