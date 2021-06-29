Maison Grande Condominium Association: Pending city permits delay repairs

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The building collapse in Surfside concerned residents at Maison Grande Condominium who said they are worried about “unsafe structure” warnings. As the search for survivors at Champlain Towers South continued, the president of the Maison Grande Condominium Association blamed the delays on repairs on the city’s “slow” turnaround on permits.

Maison Grande at 6039 Collins Ave. is far from Champlain Towers South. On Tuesday, the condo association president said the violations are already being corrected. The association has been waiting on city permits for concrete restoration in the garage and pool since Feb. 16th. There is also a 3-month delay on permits to repair a 72-square-foot area in the ceiling of the penthouse level.

Maison Grande’s condo association also plans to install a new sprinkler system and smoke detectors by November. Records show Maison Grande was built in 1971 and passed its 40-year recertification process in 2013. An engineer deemed the building “structurally sound” and determined the deterioration of concrete was minor and cosmetic and the rebar corrosion in some balcony slab edges was minor.

The association hired Hollywood-based Coast To Coast General Building Contractors to make the repairs on the exterior envelope of the building during the recertification process in 2013. Yanieve Levi, the president of Coast To Coast, said the repairs were not as significant as he had anticipated before the work about eight years ago.

“The building seemed to be in pretty good shape,” Levi sad on Tuesday.

City officials believe that has changed. The outstanding violations on the building in Miami Beach are linked to alleged evidence of spalling concrete.

Levi said property owners need to be in communication with their board associations and be proactive and ask questions such as, “When was the last improvement? What is budgeted? How are we going to pay for it? Do we plan on reserves?”

Meanwhile in Surfside, search-and-rescue teams faced sporadic rain and spontaneous fires at 8777 Collins Ave. Officials said more than 150 people remained unaccounted for. The death toll was rising slowly. President Joe Biden will be visiting the area on Thursday.

Editorial note: Local 10 News has a pending request with city officials who did not respond in time for the deadline of this story.

