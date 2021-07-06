Doral vice mayor asks for review of Prieto’s work over link to Surfside tragedy

FILE - In this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla. Even as the search continues over a week later for signs of life in the mangled debris of the fallen Champlain Towers South, the process of seeking answers about why it happened and who is to blame is already underway in Florida's legal system. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s vice mayor announced Tuesday that he wants a review of the work by the former city’s top building official after he was linked to the Surfside building collapse.

Rosendo “Ross” Prieto, 54, is the former top building official for the town of Surfside who didn’t alert Champlain Towers South Condominium Association of the dangers in the building. He allegedly failed to do so even after a 2018 engineer’s report that was full of red flags.

Prieto joined Surfside in 2013 and left last year. He had been working for Doral since May as the interim building official. The Champlain Towers South partially collapsed on June 24.

Engineers demolished the ruins on Sunday, as rescue teams continue to find residents’ bodies. The official death toll was 27 on Tuesday.

Vice-Mayor of Doral Pete Cabrera is asking for “a revision of everything having to do” with Prieto and he is calling a special council meeting to ask for a review of “everything that has passed through the hands” of CAP Government, Inc., formerly CAP Engineering Consultants.

Doral officials said Prieto was an employee of the Coral Gables-based company that provides services to local governments. Prieto also listed experience as an inspector at the cities of Hialeah, Miami Shores, Miami Beach, and Miami.

The New York Times linked Prieto to another deadly building collapse in Miami and to troubled personal finances. The Wall Street Journal linked Prieto to penthouses at the Champlain Towers South that violated the town’s code. and to inspections in other areas of Miami-Dade County.

“It would be irresponsible of me not to verify any project that has passed through the hands of this ex-employee in our city,” Cabrera said in a statement.